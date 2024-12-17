Judge denies New York City Mayor Eric Adams' attempt to dismiss bribery charge

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday lost his attempt to dismiss one of the criminal charges he faces.

Adams was indicted in September on bribery and other charges alleging he accepted illegal campaign contributions and bribes consisting of various forms of luxury travel.

Adams sought to dismiss the bribery count, arguing the allegations do not meet the legal standard for bribery.

Judge Dale Ho disagreed.

"After careful review, the Court concludes that the indictment sufficiently charges bribery under the Second Circuit's precedent," Ho said.

Federal prosecutors said Adams pressured FDNY inspectors to okay the opening of the new Turkish consulate in Manhattan in exchange for "free or heavily discounted luxury travel benefits." Adams has pleaded not guilty.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

