Ex-NYPD officer convicted of sex offenses involving 4 underaged boys

A New York judge has found 34-year-old Christopher Terranova guilty of sex offenses against children.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A former NYPD officer has been found guilty of sex offenses involving four underage boys.

34-year-old Christopher Terranova is accused of preying on teens on social media, including one who he met when the child reported a robbery.

He resigned from the police department in September 2023.

Lawyers for the government said he used his position as an officer to gain the trust of his victims before attempting to coerce them.

Prosecutors also said Terranova traveled to Texas more than a dozen times to visit a boy he was sexually abusing and even went as far as buying a home in the child's neighborhood.

He faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and could face a life sentence.

