Eyewitness News anchor Pedro Rivera honored ahead of National Dominican Day Parade

NEW YORK (WABC) -- There will be a special honor for a member of the Eyewitness News team on Friday night ahead of the National Dominican Day Parade.

The National Dominican Day Parade Organization will recognize Eyewitness News anchor Pedro Rivera during a gala in New Rochelle.

Ahead of the parade, Rivera shared a taste of his culture by introducing viewers to the Dominican restaurant where his family has been making memories for years.

Pedro Rivera shows off a slice of Dominican culture at Bronx restaurant Caridad.

The parade is Sunday at noon and it runs along Sixth Avenue in Manhattan.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture, folklore and traditions with parade floats, musical guests and dignitaries.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor of the National Dominican Day Parade, and will be streaming the event on abc7NY.com, our mobile and connected TV apps, and on YouTube.

