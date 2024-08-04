National Dominican Day Parade 2024 in New York City: Everything to know

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The National Dominican Day Parade will take to the streets once again in a celebration of culture, pride and community in New York City.

This year, marchers and spectators are celebrating the 42nd anniversary of the parade, which will take place on Sunday, August 11 at noon. The parade runs along the Avenue of Americas (Sixth Avenue) from 37th Street and 55th Street.

ABC 7 New York is a proud sponsor of the National Dominican Day Parade, and will be broadcasting the event on our 24/7 livestream and on YouTube.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture, folklore and traditions with parade floats, musical guests and dignitaries.

Among those being honored at the parade include Grupo Rica CEO and President Pedro Brache Alvarez, who is this year's El Padrino, as well as Channel 7's very own weekend morning news anchor, Pedro Rivera.

The theme for this year's parade is "Merengue: Nuestro Ritmo." According to officials, the theme aims to recognize merengue as more than a musical genre, and rather a vital part of the Dominican identity.

"We're celebrating 175 years of its existence. So, we're going to share with the community its roots, where did the ritmo come from, where did the rhythm originally come from, explore the initial instruments used," said Gregoria Feliciano, one of the board members of the National Dominican Day Parade. "Merengue really evokes in us a sense of joy, unity, pride and hope. It has a really festive melody."

This year's Grand Marshall will be Los Hermanos Rosario, a band known for merengue.

The parade isn't just a celebration of Dominican heritage -- it's also a time to fundraise and help young students of Dominican descent achieve their academic goals through its scholarship program.

Since starting the program in 2015, the National Dominican Day Parade has committed over $1 million in funding to over 200 students across 20 states. By offering scholarships, parade organizers and board members aim to help students attain a college degree.

You can learn more about the festivities for this year's celebration on the National Dominican Day Parade website.

