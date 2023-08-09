The Annual National Dominican Day Parade celebrates 41 years | Watch this Sunday on abc7NY!

Watch the National Dominican Day Parade Sunday, August 13th at noon wherever you stream ABC 7 New York!

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 41st annual National Dominican Day Parade will take place this Sunday, August 13th, and you can watch it live wherever you stream ABC 7 New York!

The parade starts at noon on Sunday, proceeding from south to north on 6th Avenue starting from 38th Street and ending on 56th Street.

The annual event celebrates Dominican culture, folklore, and traditions with parade floats, musical guests, and dignitaries.

RELATED: Goya, National Dominican Day Parade donate 15,000 pounds of food in NYC

The theme for this year's parade is "Our History, Our People" and for the first time in its 41-year run, Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, will head the parade as Grand Marshall.

But the Dominican Day Parade is "more than just a parade" as they hold multiple events throughout the year like food drives and an annual gala supporting and giving back to their community.

The Dominican Day Parade Benefit Gala takes place on Friday, August 11 featuring live performances from Dominican artists and traditional Dominican cuisine.

Funds from their annual gala have aided the youth, raising over $200,000 in past years for scholarship recipients, putting them through college and postgraduate institutions.

ABC 7 New York will stream the parade on Sunday, August 13 starting at noon on our website, mobile app, and connected TV apps including Fire TV, Roku, Android and Apple TV.

