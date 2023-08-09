Goya, National Dominican Day Parade donate 15,000 pounds of food in NYC

Goya and the National Dominican Day Parade donated 10,000 pounds of food so hundreds of families won't go hungry.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, donated 15,000 pounds of food to families in New York City on Wednesday.

The company partnered with The National Dominican Day Parade Organization, The Church of the Good Shepherd, volunteers and other community members to make the magic happen.

Goya first donated 10,000 pounds of non-perishable Goya products to families at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Inwood.

Volunteers helped to assemble and distribute all 1,000 bags of food.

An additional 5,000 pounds of food was donated to St. Luke's Parish in the Bronx.

The donations are part of the #GoyaGives initiative as well as a way to honor Dominican culture during Dominican Week in New York City.

The Dominican Day Parade will march along Sixth Avenue from 37th Street to 52nd Street on Sunday.

You can watch The Dominican Day Parade Sunday at noon wherever you stream ABC7NY.

