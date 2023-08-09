  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

The Annual National Dominican Day Parade Celebrates 41 Years This Sunday in NYC

WABC logo
Wednesday, August 9, 2023 3:55PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The 41st annual National Dominican Day Parade will take place this Sunday, August 13th.

The annual parade celebrates Dominican culture, folklore, and traditions with parade floats, musical guests and dignitaries.

The theme for this year's parade is "Our History, Our People" and for the first time in its 41-year run, Luis Abinader, President of the Dominican Republic, will head the parade as Grand Marshall.

But the Dominican Day Parade is "more than just a parade" as they hold multiple events throughout the year like food drives and an annual gala supporting and giving back to their community.

Funds from their annual gala have aided the youth, raising over $200,000 in past years for scholarship recipients, putting them through college and post graduate institutions.

ABC 7 New York will stream the parade on Sunday, August 13 starting at noon on our website, mobile app, and connected TV apps including Fire TV, Roku, Android and Apple TV.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW