WABC-TV wins 20 New York Emmys, including awards for "New Excellence" and "Overall Excellence"

NEW YORK (WABC) -- ABC 7 New York celebrated a big win at the New York Emmy Awards on Saturday night.

In total, the station won 20 awards, including two of the most prestigious: the Emmys for "News Excellence" and "Overall Excellence."

Among those at the ceremony to congratulate the station on its wins included WABC-TV President and General Manager Marilu Galvez.

Last year, Eyewitness News took home 15 Emmy Awards.

You can check out all of this year's award recipients in the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, New York Chapter press release.

