FAA warns shortage of air traffic controllers may disrupt Thanksgiving travel in Northeast

United, which counts Newark as a major hub, blames the FAA and shortage for disrupting travel

Sonia Rincon has more on how United Airlines and the FAA is responding to the air traffic controller shortage.

Sonia Rincon has more on how United Airlines and the FAA is responding to the air traffic controller shortage.

Sonia Rincon has more on how United Airlines and the FAA is responding to the air traffic controller shortage.

Sonia Rincon has more on how United Airlines and the FAA is responding to the air traffic controller shortage.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A shortage of air traffic controllers were being blamed for a ground delay at Newark Liberty International Airport on Tuesday night, impacting travel for many people looking to get to their Thanksgiving destinations.

The lines at TSA checkpoints were light with plenty of staff, but United Airlines said a shortage of air traffic controllers is impacting its business and people's travel plans in what is expected to be a record-shattering Thanksgiving travel week.

"This is United's busiest Thanksgiving ever, both in Newark and across our system," said Jonathan Gooda, United VP of Operations in Newark.

United Airlines, which counts Newark as a major hub, is blaming The FAA and the shortage for disrupting more than 343,000 travelers with delays, cancellations and long wait times this month out of Newark.

The FAA says it is slowing traffic into Newark Liberty International Airport due to staffing issues at the Philadelphia TRACON (PHL). Check your flight status at Newark and other area airports by clicking on one of the links below:

Newark Liberty International Airport

JFK Airport

LaGuardia Airport

But there were no complaints at arrivals on Tuesday night. Sylvester Nwosu and his family made it home for the holiday on time.

"It was a smooth flight with three beautiful kids," Nwosu said.

The TSA was expected to screen nearly 3 million people on Tuesday, and again on Wednesday.

AAA says another 72 million Americans are traveling by car this week, and the getaway traffic around New York City has been brutal.

But travelers flying into Newark say they haven't noticed any major difference from past years.

United Airlines is demanding that the FAA rebuild staffing levels, so travelers can depend on safe, efficient air travel.

The FAA issued strict new rules for airlines back in April when it comes to refunding delayed passengers.

The agency is responded to United on Tuesday night, saying hiring more air traffic controllers is a top priority and that it's developed plans for doing that, but specifically here, staffing is a decades-long issue.

"The majority of delays nationwide are caused by weather or airline operations. Hiring more air traffic controllers is a top priority. Specifically in the Newark airspace, the FAA is addressing a decades-long issue of staffing and has been transparent with airlines and travelers about our plan," a statement from the FAA said.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.