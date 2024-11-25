Family of Queens hit and run victim calls on driver to surrender

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The family of a Queens hit and run victim is coming forward to call on the driver to surrender.
Police say the victim, identified as 47-year-old Lucia Grant was crossing North Conduit Avenue on Saturday morning. The driver kept going.
Grant's family says she was living temporarily in Queens because her Bronx apartment was damaged by a fire.
They are now trying to raise money for her funeral with a GoFundMe.
