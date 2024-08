Fanatics Fest NYC brings ultimate sports fan festival to Javits Center this weekend

Sam Ryan has the latest on Fanatics Fest.

Sam Ryan has the latest on Fanatics Fest.

Sam Ryan has the latest on Fanatics Fest.

Sam Ryan has the latest on Fanatics Fest.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Fanatics Fest NYC is set to kick off this weekend, bringing the ultimate sports fan festival to the city.

The event takes place from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18 at the Javits Center.

Former and current athletes, musicians and entertainers are all taking part in the event.

Tickets for the event can be bought here.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube