2 killed, 2 hospitalized in car accident on Southern State Parkway

The deathtoll in an overnight car accident on the Southern State Parkway has risen to two.

The deathtoll in an overnight car accident on the Southern State Parkway has risen to two.

The deathtoll in an overnight car accident on the Southern State Parkway has risen to two.

The deathtoll in an overnight car accident on the Southern State Parkway has risen to two.

NORTH MASSAPEQUA , Long Island (WABC) -- An overnight car accident left at least two people dead on Long Island.

Two other passengers in the car were also seriously injured and are being treated at an area hospital.

It happened on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 29 in North Massapequa shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday.

All eastbound lanes stretching to at least Exit 30 had been shuttered since Sunday night. Police reopened the roadway around 5:30 a.m. Monday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda has a look at what's being done to help drivers navigate the new congestion pricing toll.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.