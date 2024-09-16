2 retired FDNY chiefs arrested in connection with corruption probe

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Two now-retired FDNY chiefs were arrested early Monday morning following a year-long corruption investigation, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Retired Chief Brian Cordasco was arrested at home on Staten Island and retired Chief Anthony Saccavino was arrested at home in Manhattan, the sources said.

The FBI had searched their homes and offices earlier this year. The FDNY placed the chiefs on modified duty at the time. The New York City Department of Investigation searched FDNY headquarters as well.

The investigation focused on whether the chiefs took money to help expedite building inspections, the sources said.

Saccavino and Cordasco "repeatedly abused their positions of trust as high-ranking officials in the New York City Fire Department" by soliciting and accepting tens of thousands of dollars in bribe payments in exchange for providing preferential treatment to certain individuals and companies, according to an indictment unsealed Monday in Manhattan federal court.

The two allegedly accepted $190,000 in bribes in exchange for expediting inspections.

The alleged scheme appears to have been discovered as an offshoot of the investigation into whether Mayor Eric Adams's campaign took illegal money from Turkey in exchange for expediting the inspection of the new Turkish consulate.

According to the indictment, Cordasco publicly complained about a so-called City Hall List of building projects that should be prioritized by FDNY inspectors.

The matter is believed to be separate from a similar investigation involving Adams and his 2021 campaign, which is under investigation over fundraising and whether there was illegal foreign money in exchange for expediting the inspection of the new Turkish consulate.

