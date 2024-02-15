2 FDNY chiefs' homes investigated as part of federal probe

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Two FDNY chiefs' homes were searched Thursday morning as part of an ongoing federal investigation into building inspections.

The searches were part of the continuing investigation into whether required fire department inspections of buildings were being expedited with payments.

Chiefs Brian Cordasco and Anthony Saccavino are not being accused of wrongdoing. Both have been placed on modified duty as the investigation continues.

Their homes were searched in Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Investigators also executed a search warrant at the fire department headquarters.

An FDNY spokesperson released a statement saying, "The FDNY's first priority is always keeping New Yorkers safe, and we expect every member of the department to act appropriately. As soon as Commissioner Kavanagh was alerted to these allegations last year, she immediately referred them to DOI to investigate them. Commissioner Kavanagh has proactively placed the employees at the center of this investigation on modified duty, and we are awaiting guidance from DOI regarding further action."

ALSO READ | NYCHA bust is biggest single-day bribery takedown in DOJ history, officials say

Jim Dolan has the latest.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.