FDNY captain filled with gratitude after beloved trumpet returned

Sonia Rincon has more from the Bronx.

HIGHBRIDGE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A veteran FDNY firefighter whose heart was crushed when someone stole his beloved trumpet from his car while he was at work at a Bronx firehouse received some good news.

The trumpet was found - it was sold to a pawn shop and when the owner saw the story on Eyewitness News earlier this week about the missing trumpet, he called the police - and the police called FDNY Captain Anthony Holza - and a reunion took place.

If there is a tune that can capture Holz's gratitude right now it is the Beatles' 'In My Life.'

Holz said that when his beloved trumpet was stolen a week ago out of his car, so many people in his life came forward, offering to replace it somehow.

"It's just a trumpet. And it's important to me, but I didn't expect people to understand that, to connect to that, to relate to that, but they did," said Holz.

It wasn't just a trumpet. It belonged to his late music teacher, and Captain Holz has played it many times at FDNY ceremonies and solemn gatherings, often comforting family members struggling with loss.

The NYPD's 44 Precinct detectives were on the case, tracking down video, showing the break-in. Someone was seen walking off with the trumpet, and the same suspect was seen with a female accomplice pawning it two days later for $125 on East 149th Street.

Detective Angel Cruz recovered the trumpet at the pawn shop.

"I then sent him a picture of the trumpet and he did say 'that's it.' And - huge smile on his face, which also brought a huge smile on my face," said Cruz.

The smiles were those of relief and of gratitude - for everyone instrumental in this reunion, and the outpouring of support from those who understood and offered to help.

"I was kind of resigned that I may not get this trumpet back, but that's ok. I'm going to be ok because of that - just because of the kindness," Holz said.

The trumpet is valued at $2,000, but its sentimental value is everything, in part, because of the late mentor who encouraged Cruz to play as a kid.

The NYPD is still looking for the suspect and his accomplice.

