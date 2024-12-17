FDNY responding to large water main break in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large water main in the Bronx.
It happened Monday just after 7:30 p.m. on Webster Ave. Between E. 201st Street and E. Moshulu Pkway S.
Operations are currently ongoing.
There are no reported injuries.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.