FDNY responding to large water main break in the Bronx

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Tuesday, December 17, 2024 2:12AM
THE BRONX (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large water main in the Bronx.

It happened Monday just after 7:30 p.m. on Webster Ave. Between E. 201st Street and E. Moshulu Pkway S.

Operations are currently ongoing.

There are no reported injuries.

