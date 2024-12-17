FDNY responding to large water main break in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- The FDNY is responding to a large water main in the Bronx.

It happened Monday just after 7:30 p.m. on Webster Ave. Between E. 201st Street and E. Moshulu Pkway S.

Operations are currently ongoing.

There are no reported injuries.

