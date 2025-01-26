Federal agents search building in West New York

WEST NEW YORK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The usually bustling streets of West New York, New Jersey were desolate on Saturday as news spread of federal officers entering an apartment near 61st Street and Harrison Place.

Exclusive surveillance video shows two officers entering the building around 7:30 a.m. looking at the mailboxes and then heading upstairs. No one was seen being taken into custody.

An ICE spokesperson told Eyewitness News it does not comment on ongoing actions.

Federal law enforcement and ICE agents have arrested nearly 600 undocumented migrants wanted for outstanding crimes in sanctuary cities, including three in New York.

ICE says it has made 593 arrests and has detained hundreds of undocumented immigrants in sanctuary cities across the country since the start of the second Trump administration on Monday.

One business owner in the area says she is worried because people in the community are scared and unable to go out to shop, go to work or even send their kids to school out of fear.

President Donald Trump's executive orders have revoked long-standing restrictions that barred ICE from conducting raids at places like schools, hospitals and churches.

Nationwide, ICE has arrested more than 500 people and some have already been deported.

As more people limit their time outside out of fear, business owners in heavily immigrant communities are now bracing for the impact.

An owner of a business nearby says she is very sad for her clients - some of whom are undocumented and have become family over the last 20 years. She says she understands authorities are targeting criminals, but she fears all immigrants will be painted with the same brush.

