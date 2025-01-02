Feds investigating former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey amid overtime, sex accusations

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Federal prosecutors are now investigating former NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey, who has been suspended following accusations involving sex and overtime.

Investigators showed up with search warrants at several locations linked to Maddrey, including his home.

Maddrey had submitted his resignation effective later this month but is suspended pending an investigation by the NYPD internal affairs investigation.

The Manhattan District Attorney's office and the New York City Department of Investigation are also investigating allegations Maddrey demanded sexual favors from a subordinate at police headquarters in exchange for overtime approval.

Maddrey has denied the allegations

Police Commissioner Tisch statement below:

At my direction, the Internal Affairs Bureau of the New York City Police Department is working with law enforcement authorities to investigate allegations against former Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey. Maddrey was suspended from the Department this morning, as law enforcement agents executed search warrants at several locations, including his residence.

Any further inquiries about this matter should be directed to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

