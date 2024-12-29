Final day to apply for congestion pricing discounts, exemptions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is just days away from initiating its congestion pricing toll program but the deadline to file for exemptions is nearly over.

Drivers looking to skirt the extra cost for driving below 60th Street in Manhattan have until Sunday to file for exemptions and discounts.

Low-income drivers are eligible for a 50 percent discount but they have to enroll in the Low-Income Discount Plan. The discount would begin after 10 trips during the first month and would apply to all peak hours following.

Disabled New Yorkers can also qualify for exemptions. The Individual Disability Exemption Plan waives the fee for those unable to use public transportation or their caregivers.

The Organizational Disability Exemption allows people that operate vehicles that transport those with disabilities to skip the fee as well.

Enrolling is atwo step process, the first of which establishes eligibility.

Emergency vehicles, buses and specialized government-owned vehicles are also exempt from paying the toll.

Congestion pricing, with varying costs depending on the time of day, is set to go into effect on January 5, 2025.

Joe Torres has the latest on concerns with congestion pricing plan in South Bronx neighborhoods.

