Multi-alarm fire burning through tire shop in Jamaica, Queens

Crews are responding to a multi-alarm fire burning through a tire shop in Jamaica, Queens on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to 150-05 Liberty Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The fire is located at a two-story tire shop where flames can be seen billowing 20 feet into the air.

138 fire and EMS personnel responded to the scene.

NotifyNYC is advising nearby residents to close all windows.

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.