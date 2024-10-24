Firefighters honored for heroic response after deadly Port Newark cargo ship fire

Augusto Acabou, 45, and Wayne Brooks, Jr., 49, two veteran Newark firefighters, died fighting the fire.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two dozen firefighters from the FDNY and departments in New Jersey were honored on Wednesday for their heroic response to the Port Newark cargo ship fire in July 2023 that claimed the lives of two Newark firefighters and injured others.

The fire was aboard the Italian cargo ship Grande Costa D'Avorio.

Many of the survivors, including a firefighter, sustained severe burns.

The first responders were honored for their heroism at the 37th Annual Valor Awards hosted by Cooperman Barnabas at The Grove in Cedar Grove.

The event celebrated the bravery of New Jersey firefighters while raising crucial funds for the Burn Unit at Cooperman Barnabas.

