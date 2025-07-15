Flash flooding from storms batter New York City, New Jersey, and the Tri-State area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain swept across New York City and the Tri-State area on Monday night, inundating the region with flash flooding that stranded vehicles in roadways, closed subway lines and led to the declaration of states of emergency.

Flash flood watches and warnings were issued in New York and New Jersey as downpours moved through the region on Monday night.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency due to flash flooding and heavy rainfall, advising people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel

In New York City, some subway service was suspended while other lines were running with severe delays due to flooding, according to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. New York's emergency services agency wrote on the social platform X that parts of the city and mid-Hudson were getting hit with flash floods.

Video posted on social media appears to show water flooding down into a Manhattan subway station, submerging the platform, while passengers inside a train watch. Another photo appears to show passengers standing on a train's seats to avoid the water beginning to soak the floor.

Parts of major thoroughfares in New York, such as the northbound lanes of the Saw Mill River Parkway and the Cross Bronx Expressway, were temporarily closed due to flooding and at least one downed tree.

Officials in New York's Westchester County rescued people from vehicles submerged in water, according to Carolyn Fortino, a spokesperson for the county executive. Many roads remained closed on Tuesday morning,

House explodes overnight in North Plainfield

A house exploded overnight in the flood zone in North Plainfield, New Jersey.

Police say the house on Parkview Avenue caught fire and exploded just before 11:25 p.m. Monday.

Dangerous flooding leads to state of emergency in village of Elmsford

Flash flooding in Westchester County led to a state of emergency in Elmsford on Monday.

Mayor Robert Williams said the decision was necessary due to the heavy rain that caused damage to streets, homes and businesses.

Man injured by falling tree in NYC

Police say a 43-year-old man was walking at West 148th Street and Bradhurst Avenue in Harlem just before 8:30 p.m. when a tree branch fell on him.

He was taken to Harlem Hospital with two broken legs. He is expected to survive.

Dangerous flooding in Rockland, Westchester counties; tree strikes car in North Castle

In Westchester County, video captured flooding on the Bronx River Parkway in White Plains.

Strong, slow-moving thunderstorms dropped heavy rain Monday evening, flooding the Bronx River Parkway.

County Executive Ken Jenkins says the parkway is closed in both directions, but is expected to reopen in time for the Tuesday morning commute. The Saw Mill River Parkway is closed northbound, north of Bedford Road due to a downed tree.

Eyewitness News captured flash flooding on Route 100 North, where a river ran through a Fuelco gas station on Virginia Road in Valhalla.

Rushing flood waters dropped rocks along its way as it swirled through gas pumps. Eventually, a snow plow was deployed to clear out the rocky mess.

Along 287 West, crews scrambled to clear storm drains so the flooding could recede and drivers could pass again.

Meanwhile, the Taconic State Parkway was closed in both directions near Commerce Street in Mount Pleasant due to flooding, according to New York State Police. The Sprain Brook Parkway was also closed in both directions near Hospital Road.

In Elmsford, Mayor Robert Williams said that the village has declared a state of emergency due to the flooding.

But dangerous flash flooding wasn't the only element drivers had to face due to the nasty storms. State Police say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Interstate 684 in North Castle just after 5 p.m., when a tree fell from the median and struck the vehicle. The driver was transported to a local medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

County officials strongly advised all residents to avoid travel and stay off roadways until conditions improve.

In Rockland County, heavy downpours flooded a parking lot at Rockland Plaza in Nanuet, stranding several cars.

Town of Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said two vehicles had to be towed as drivers attempted to drive through deep water at the plaza.

Also in Rockland County, video showed Chestnut Ridge Road near Old Nyack Turnpike in Spring Valley swallowed by water. Footage showed a school bus backing up to avoid driving through the standing water.

Ramapo Police responded to multiple reports of flooding throughout the town, and multiple streets were closed, according to officials.

State of emergency in effect in NJ; rescues in North Plainfield

Dangerous flooding was reported across northern and central New Jersey, even prompting dozens of rescues in North Plainfield.

North Plainfield Mayor Lawrence La Ronde confirmed the town responded to at least 30 homes to rescue people. The North Plainfield Recreation Center is assisting people displaced by the storm.

All North Plainfield schools and offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 15.

Elsewhere in New Jersey, several roads in Scotch Plains experienced significant flooding. The public library announced that it would close early on Monday and will be closed on Tuesday out of safety for staff and the community.

In Union County, several lanes of I-78 are closed in Berkeley Heights. Route 22 was also closed due to flooding with several vehicles reportedly stranded near Mountainside.

Video shows Hoboken getting slammed with heavy rain.

In Dumont, firefighters responded to a home for a possible lightning strike.

Flooding impacts on mass transit

In New York and New Jersey, flooding impacted some subway lines and other mass transit services, including the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines which was severely disrupted in Manhattan due to flooding. Service has since resumed in both directions with residual delays.

Dangerous flooding led to major disruptions to mass transit services, including subways, NJ Transit, Metro-North and more.

At the No. 1 train 28th Street station, video from a eyewitness captured a massive overflow of water rushing throughout the entrance and the platform. The MTA says a city sewer overflooded into the subway system.

Video from an eyewitness captured water gushing through the entrance and platform of the No. 1 subway train station at 23rd Street.

Officials say Metro-North Railroad on the Harlem Line is suspended between North White Plains and Pleasantville.

NJ Transit North Jersey Coast Line service is suspended in both directions because of a downed tree near Hazlet.

Staten Island Railway train service has resumed after it was suspended in both directions between Huguenot and Tottenville earlier in the evening.

In the Bronx, all lanes of the Cross Bronx Expressway are closed in both directions at Macombs Road.

Amid the thunderstorms and all the flooding, a viewer managed to capture a mesmerizing lightning strike at the One World Trade Center.

Air travel impacts

Storms also led to ground stops at JFK, Newark and LaGuardia airports.

As of 11 p.m., there were 385 cancellations at LaGuardia, 322 at Newark and 226 at JFK.

