Folio Awards: Eyewitness News wins 8 for LI reporting, Sandy Kenyon honored

Several members of the Eyewitness News team were honored at the Folio Awards on Friday.

GARDEN CITY, Long Island -- Friday was a big day for us here at Eyewitness News.

Our news team, along with former entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon, was honored at the Folio Awards for our Long Island coverage, presented by the Fair Media Council.

Eyewitness News won eight awards, including several for our coverage of suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann as well as former congressman George Santos' downfall. We also won for our investigative, feature, and health coverage.

The awards were also a special moment for Kenyon, who was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Regional News.

Our General Manager Marilu Galvez and our Vice President of News Scott Matthews were in attendance as our team was honored at the Garden City Hotel Friday afternoon.

See the awards Channel 7 won, along with original coverage below:

Best Newscast: Eyewitness News at 5 -- Gilgo Beach Killings Arrest

Breaking News: EWN at Noon -- Gilgo Beach Killings Arrest

Continuing News Story: Gilgo Beach Killings

Watch our overall Gilgo coverage here.

Best News Special Report: "George Santos: The Man, the Myths, the Lessons (Producer: Emily Hartmann)"

Watch the special here.

Investigative Reporting (Robert W. Greene Award): Guardianship Under Fire (Reporter: Kristin Thorne)

Watch Kristin's reporting here.

Enterprise News Reporting: Nursing Home Abuse (Reporter: Stacey Sager)

Watch Stacey's exclusive reporting here.

Feature: Flying with the Air Force Thunderbirds (Reporter: Chantee Lans)

Watch Chantee's report here.

Health News: Senior Pickleball Player (Reporter: Stacey Sager)

Watch Stacey's report here.