Former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to be sentenced Wednesday for bribery, other charges

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Wednesday is sentencing day for former New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez.

In July, the 71-year-old was found guilty of 16 charges including bribery and acting as a foreign agent for Egypt and Qatar.

Menendez had argued that he should be provided with a new trial after the jury was presented with a laptop with evidence that was meant to be excluded.

Last week, Judge Sidney Stein rejected his bid for the new trial, stating the trial was fair and finding it improbable that the jurors knew they had access to the evidence.

Federal prosecutors are asking the judge to sentence Menendez to 15 years behind bars, citing the "rare gravity," of his offenses.

Menendez's lawyers are advocating for a lesser sentence that is no more than 27 months and is accompanied by community service, calling the maximum sentence "vindictive and cruel," as it would also make him ineligible for a minimum-security prison.

Menendez, who began his political career in 1974 when he was elected to the education board in Union City, New Jersey, was elected to the U.S. House in 1992. He became a U.S. senator in 2006 before stepping down after his conviction.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

