Freddie Highmore says finale of 'The Good Doctor' will offer impactful, meaningful goodbye

'It will bring things full circle in a way that I think great finales do.' Freddie Highmore promises a satisfying, impactful end to the seven year run of 'The Good Doctor.'

'It will bring things full circle in a way that I think great finales do.' Freddie Highmore promises a satisfying, impactful end to the seven year run of 'The Good Doctor.'

'It will bring things full circle in a way that I think great finales do.' Freddie Highmore promises a satisfying, impactful end to the seven year run of 'The Good Doctor.'

'It will bring things full circle in a way that I think great finales do.' Freddie Highmore promises a satisfying, impactful end to the seven year run of 'The Good Doctor.'

VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Freddie Highmore has been acting since he was a child, in films like "Finding Neverland" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Since 2017, the now grown-up Highmore has been checking in with us on a weekly basis on ABC's "The Good Doctor." But that favorite medical series is coming to an end.

With the man who's been like a father to him announcing his cancer is back, and with another familiar face in medical crisis, "The Good Doctor" is in for an impactful goodbye after seven seasons.

"I think it's going to be meaningful. I think it will remind us of the pilot," said Highmore. "It will bring things full circle in a way that I think great finales do. But it also, you know, it will also be a meaningful conclusion for everyone with the show."

"There are a lot of things happening in the series finale that I think people will be, like, okay, closures or, like, ooooh!" said Bria Henderson. "And I do think people are going to have a heartwarming feeling at the very, very end."

"You're gonna be sad and happy at the same time. It'll feel bittersweet," said Christina Chang. "You'll be in tears but a smile. How about that?"

"I think it's going to be hard for us not to have this routine to go back to when you're so used to it and so used to seeing people in this way," said Highmore.

"The Good Doctor" brought autism into the primetime spotlight, raising awareness and challenging stereotypes along the way.

"I think the last line as it currently is, will be a meaningful call back to something in some form," said Highmore.

"The Good Doctor" finale airs Tuesday, May 21 on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.