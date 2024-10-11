Friends of NYC Nurse-Family Partnership holding panel discussion on maternal health, equity

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Friends of New York City Nurse-Family Partnership is set to host a panel called "Expecting More: A Discussion on Healthy Equity & Parenthood."

The event will be held Oct. 16 at Workplayce on 154 West 70th Street on the Upper West Side from 6 to 8 p.m.

The discussion will include experts talking about parenthood and maternal health and equity.

Founder of Mother Untitled, Neha Ruch, will moderate the discussion.

The panel will feature Emily Oster, founder and CEO of Parent Data, Maristella Lucchini, senior clinical researcher of Nanit Lab, and special guest speaker Laura Louison -- the senior clinical researcher, assistant commissioner for the Bureau of Maternal, Infant and Reproductive Health at the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

All ticket sales support two nonprofits supporting mothers and babies: Nurse-Family Partnership and Friends of New York City Nurse-Family Partnership.

WABC-TV is a proud community partner of Friends of New York City Nurse-Family Partnership.

