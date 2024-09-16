Tree crashes down on little league dugout in New Jersey

FAIR HAVEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- It was a moment of panic during a youth baseball game in New Jersey when a tree suddenly crashed down on the dugout.

Coaches and adults run to help several children who were standing under the structure.

Fortunately - no one was injured.

"Some abrasions on the top of the head, nothing major. First aid checked them out along with patrols, and they refused medical attention. Their parents were here with them so after that they were released," Lt. Stephen Schneider of Fair Haven Police said.

The video captured the frightening moments of a tree falling onto the dugout in Fair Haven.

The branch can be heard breaking apart before it crashes down.

The coach of the Middletown team runs toward the dugout for the kids.

"When I go back and watch it, it's eerie. Nobody's paying attention to the noises." coach Garrett Van Alstyne said.

It was all hands on deck, parents, coaches and umpires all immediately reacted to make sure the kids, mostly 10 and 11-year-old players were accounted for and OK.

"It's just shock at that point and you see everybody running into the dugout thinking the worst and praying for the best," Alstyne said.

It's a reminder to check mature trees that have discoloration or hallowing.

"I appreciate everyone showing this video and hopefully a lot of municipalities that have fields will check them so that this incident doesn't happen."

