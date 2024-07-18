  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Funeral held for NYPD recruit Edgar Ordonez who died during training

WABC logo
Thursday, July 18, 2024 2:34PM
LIVE | Funeral for NYPD recruit
A funeral service is held for NYPD officer-in-training Edgar Ordonez, who died during training on July 10.

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Loved ones are gathering Thursday morning for a final goodbye for the NYPD recruit who was just days away from his graduation when he died last week.

Probationary Office Edgar Ordonez, 33, collapsed after suffering a medical condition at a shooting range.

He was still in the academy, likely finishing up his firearms testing ahead of graduation. Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW