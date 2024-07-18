Funeral held for NYPD recruit Edgar Ordonez who died during training

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Loved ones are gathering Thursday morning for a final goodbye for the NYPD recruit who was just days away from his graduation when he died last week.

Probationary Office Edgar Ordonez, 33, collapsed after suffering a medical condition at a shooting range.

He was still in the academy, likely finishing up his firearms testing ahead of graduation. Authorities were investigating whether the officer may have suffered heat stroke or a heart attack.

