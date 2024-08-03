NYPD announced two large gang takedowns in the Bronx

THE BRONX (WABC) -- Recent shootings in the Bronx are being called a 'kill on sight' atmosphere - created by gang culture.

"You see citizens of the Bronx running. Like, no one should have to live like this," said Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark.

On Friday afternoon, Clark and the NYPD announced two large gang takedowns - 20 people were arrested in one case - 15 in the other. More than 260 indictments combined for the charges that include conspiracy, attempted murder, robbery and assault.

"You see 15 guns in front of you. These are not guns that were purchased by undercover officers. These were guns that we have seized," Clark adds.

In the 'Slattery Case' - investigators say the charges include a violent mugging spree in August 2022. Gang members attacked off-duty NYPD officer Muhammed Chowdhury while jogging in Castle Hill.

In the 'Muddy Waters' case - a chart shows the link between one gun that was used by nine different people in five separate shootings.

"Hill Houses was their home base - they did not have a sole rival," said NYPD Inspector Osvaldo Nunez.

The DA and NYPD want these arrests to be a deterrent for other teens who might become involved in similar gang activity. They also say there are more takedowns to come.

