Gilgo Beach: Lawyers for accused serial killer to contest DNA evidence in court

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann will appear in court on Long Island.

In a motion filed last week, Heuermann's attorneys argued he should be tried for the murders of three women, and then put on trial again separately for the remaining four murders.

His legal team also says DNA results from hair found at six of the crime scenes should be excluded from the trial. Lawyers for Heuermann claim the technique used to collect the samples is not reliable.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney has said his office is prepared to defend the DNA technique used by Astrea Forensics, a California laboratory.

Judge Mazzei will use the conference to potentially schedule a hearing on the matter.

Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

