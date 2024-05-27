Gilgo Beach: Latest search of Rex Heuermann's home now complete

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- The latest search of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home is now complete.
The Suffolk County DA says his investigators left the scene of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home on Saturday night, meaning the search lasted six days.
An attorney for Heuermann's daughter says it appears the home's basement was the focus of the search.
The DA has not said what his team was looking for.
Heuermann is next due in court on June 18.
