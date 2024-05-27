Gilgo Beach: Latest search of Rex Heuermann's home now complete

The DA has not said what his team was looking for.

The DA has not said what his team was looking for.

The DA has not said what his team was looking for.

The DA has not said what his team was looking for.

MASSAPEQUA PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- The latest search of Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann's home is now complete.

The Suffolk County DA says his investigators left the scene of Heuermann's Massapequa Park home on Saturday night, meaning the search lasted six days.

An attorney for Heuermann's daughter says it appears the home's basement was the focus of the search.

The DA has not said what his team was looking for.

Heuermann is next due in court on June 18.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Former secretary of accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann speaks out

Kristin Thorne spoke exclusively with the accused serial killer's former assistant.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.