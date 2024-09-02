Ground stop at Newark International Airport after equipment outage

NEWARK, New Jersey -- A ground stop is in effect at Newark International Airport due to an equipment outage, according to the FAA.

The ground stop is in place until 4:45 p.m., according to the FAA.

Officials are looking into a possible radar outage, the FAA reported.

