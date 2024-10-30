Suspect in murder of woman found at high-end Hamptons resort dead in apparent suicide

WATER MILL, Long Island (WABC) -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at Shou Sugi Ban House has killed himself, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

The body of Sabina Rosas, 33, was found at a high-end resort in the Hamptons on Monday afternoon.

She was discovered by a staff member at Shou Sugi Ban House, located at 337 Montauk Highway, at 12:30 p.m.

Sources also confirmed to ABC News that the suspected killer appears to have been the boyfriend of the victim.

Law enforcement says the suspect checked into the Shou Sugi Ban House with Rosas, and was last seen leaving the spa Monday morning without her.

Her body was discovered later in the day by a worker. It was described as a violent, bloody scene, immediately recognizable as a homicide.

Police had been searching for the man ever since, and had been investigating the death as a domestic incident.

The average price of a room is more than $1,300 per night. Neighbor Tom Pedrazzi says his wife and some friends once visited.

"They said it was quite amazing," Pedrazzi said. "Nice food, nice people, they all did spa treatments."

Some residents called the place eccentric, but now call it unsettling in a community of homes that are more like estates, where people come for the calm.

"They're kind of in their own little world there," Pedrazzi said. "I don't think it's a cult like, but it's definitely got its own little vibe going."

The victim's cause of death will be determined by the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.

