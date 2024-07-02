1 man killed in drive-by shooting in Harlem; police searching for gunman

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a drive-by shooting in Harlem on Tuesday.

Officers responded to Frederick Douglass Boulevard and West 118th Street around 1:40 p.m., where they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the back.

Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows a white Honda traveling eastbound on West 118th Street. As the driver pulls up to the corner of Frederick Douglass Boulevard, shots are fired, sending people scrambling.

The vehicle then takes off, but doesn't get far. The vehicle rear ends a van two blocks away.

Investigators believe the gunman may have taken off on a stolen Citibike, and then fled toward the Bronx after ditching the Honda.

The victim who was shot in the back was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made so far.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

