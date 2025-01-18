24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
66-year-old MTA worker punched inside Harlem subway station

Saturday, January 18, 2025 3:59PM
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 66-year-old MTA worker is recovering after being punched in the face at random.

Police are searching for a suspect they say assaulted the woman inside the W. 148th Street and Lenox Avenue Subway Station.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Friday.

The on-duty worker told police she was standing on the platform when a man approached her and punched her.

The suspect was able to flee the station on foot.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/ Harlem. She is expected to recover.

