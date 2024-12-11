Harlem residents frustrated over broken elevator they say has not worked for a month

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents in Harlem are tired of walking up and down their seven-story apartment building after they say the elevator has been out of service for a month.

Every night, Shana Best carries her 6-year-old daughter Khepra up six flights of stairs. Khepra has cerebral palsy, weighs 52 pounds, and gets heavier with each step.

"Then I have to brace her for her over my shoulder. Oh. And just try to safely walk with her up the steps," Shana Best said. "Yes she's going to fight me because she wants to go."

At 236 West 126 St. in Harlem, there's a fairly new seven-story building.

Residents complain the elevator stopped working back on November 15, and for the last month, they have had to huff and puff up and down the stairs.

Toni Griffin, 66, just had knee surgery. She said she has to drag her groceries home.

"I have to rest every landing," Griffin said. "It's like am I going to make it? I have to stop every landing. I have to stop. I can't do more than one landing at a time."

"I hate it. Honestly, terrible. I have to walk up the stairs every day," said 11-year-old Lucy Pabon who lives in the building.

Young and old have complained to the building and the city.

"I've opened about five reports with 311. Nothing has happened. Contacted the super. there response is 'they'll be here soon to fix it.' But it's been a month," Best said.

Until it's repaired, Best has to leave her daughter's expensive wheelchair and medical equipment in the lobby, making it vulnerable to theft.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the building.

The super said elevator parts have been ordered, but that's a long process.

There's no estimate on when the call buttons will finally start working again.

