Teen shot in the elbow outside Harlem Hospital

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A teen was hospitalized after he was shot in Harlem.
Police say a bullet struck the 19-year-old in the elbow outside Harlem Hospital just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
The victim made it inside the hospital for treatment. He is currently in stable condition.
It is not clear whether the teen was targeted or an innocent bystander.
Police are saying it is possible the shooting was a drive-by.
