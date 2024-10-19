Vigil held for 4-year-old starved to death in Harlem; parents facing charges

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- On a street corner in Harlem, they struggled to understand something truly incomprehensible.

A four-year-old boy named Jahmeik Modlin was starved to death allegedly by his own parents in an apartment building steps from people who could have helped.

Earlier this week, police arrested his mother, Nytavia Ragsdale and his father, Laron Modlin, who prosecutors say had a fridge stocked with food - turned toward a wall so Jahmeik and his three siblings could not eat.

The mother called 911 on Sunday night when the boy fell unconscious after years of obvious neglect. His emaciated body simply stopped working.

In front of the family's home on Friday, community members lit candles and let balloons fly. But no candle and no balloon could salve their own helplessness.

Both of the boy's parents have now been charged with manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. As the community comes to terms with the tragic and lonely life which ended before anyone knew he was there.

ALSO READ | NYPD says migrant children behind several violent crimes near Times Square

Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the gang violence in Times Square.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube



Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.