24 people injured in head-on crash involving NJ Transit bus, wrong-way vehicle in Union

UNION, New Jersey (WABC) -- About two dozen people were injured during a head-on crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Union, New Jersey on Friday.

Officials say the crash happened around 7:30 a.m.

They say a bus operating on the 94 line was traveling at the intersection of Stuyvesant Avenue and Stanley Terrace when a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction swerved into the path of the bus, striking it head on.

A second bus, also operating on the 94 line, was behind the crash and was required to stop suddenly.

Roughly 24 people were injured in the crash, according to police.

No injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but the bus driver suffered neck and hip pain and was taken to University Hospital.

Passengers on the bus had a variety of injuries, from a broken ankle to facial injuries. They were taken to local hospitals.

Stuyvesant Avenue is closed between Stanley Terrace and Pleasant Parkway as police investigate.

