HeForShe marks ten years of global movement with gala in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was a special night marking ten years of making a difference for gender equality in New York City.

Eyewitness News' Sade Baderinwa was the emcee for the "HeForShe" gala on Tuesday night.

The organization works on issues from helping close the pay gap to combating violence against women.

Last year they helped spread their message to more than 36 million people.

Since 2014, HeForShe has bolstered a global movement, engaging more than 2 million men and individuals of all genders in championing gender equality.

In 2023 alone, HeForShe has engaged more than 300,000 employees across multiple member organizations, putting gender equality at the center of the conversations at workplaces, with at least USD 5.7 million in direct investments towards gender equality.

