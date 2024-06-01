  • Watch Now
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

1 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen Duane Reade

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, June 1, 2024 10:44PM
Man stabbed outside Duane Reade in Hell's Kitchen
It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside a Duane Reade in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on 53rd Street and 8th Avenue.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

ALSO READ | NYPD warning thieves targeting Central Park visitors in Zelle scam

Janice Yu has the full report on Zelle scamming.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More Manhattan news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW