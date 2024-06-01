1 stabbed outside Hell's Kitchen Duane Reade

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are on the scene of a stabbing outside a Duane Reade in Hell's Kitchen.

It happened Saturday just before 4 p.m. on 53rd Street and 8th Avenue.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested.

It is unclear what led up to the stabbing.

