Shark sighting reported at Nickerson Beach on Long Island

LIDO BEACH -- The town of Hempstead has issued a warning to beachgoers after a shark was spotted at Nickerson Beach.
Lifeguards at the beach confirmed the sighting and noted that the shark was seen about 75 feet away from the shore.
Swimmers were immediately evacuated and warnings were blasted to other nearby locations.
Swimming was postponed at Nickerson, Lido Beach and Malibu Shore Club.
Town officials are currently tracking the shark's movements and are expected to update the public.
