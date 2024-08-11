Here and Now 8/11/24: Dismantling health disparities in the Black community

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of "Here and Now," dismantling health disparities in the Black community, and look at what's on tap at the Black Health Matters Summit and Expo.

According to the Office of Minority Health, Black Americans are still at greater risk than any other group when it comes to developing heart disease, asthma, diabetes, cancer and other serious illnesses.

The Black Health Matters Summit and Expo -- in conjunction with Harlem Week -- is hoping to deconstruct why that trend is still prevalent in the Black community.

Roslyn Young Daniels, Founder and CEO of Black Health Matters, joins Sandra Bookman to talk more about the event and its hopes of bringing more awareness.

Also ahead: Housing Works Community Healthcare is connecting at-risk New York City youth with organizations that provide judgement-free health care. Joining Bookman is Marcus Bryant, Community Engagement Manager of Housing Works Community Healthcare, to talk about how their organization is trying to help a certain population of people often overlooked.

Later, we talk with actor Sean Ringgold on what to expect on the 5th season of BET's "The Family Season."

Also on our program: how the power of Jazz is changing people's lives. Plus, trumpeter Jeremy Pelt is making sure the contributions and artistry of Black jazz musicians are not forgotten.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

