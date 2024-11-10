Here and Now 11/10/24: Founder of Black-owned oil and gas company talks community impact

Here and Now speaks with the founder of one of the few Black-owned utilities company, Unite Oil & Gas, about his organization's mission and impact on the communities they serve.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we look at how one Black-owned utilities company's partnering with African oil companies is changing the lives of the people they serve.

There are only a few dozen Black-owned oil and gas companies in the U.S. Yachtze Luchin is the founder of Unite Oil & Gas International based in Houston, Texas. His company is focused on creating a more inclusive partnership with African national oil companies and the communities they support.

Luchin joins our program to discuss his organization's mission and work.

Meanwhile, the Girl Scout law certainly holds true in New Jersey: To make the world a better place.

There are more than 100,000 Girls Scouts across the Garden State, and coming soon, a 5,000 square foot leadership center will serving the growing ranks in the city of Newark.

Joining us to discuss is the CEO of the Girls Scouts Heart of New Jersey, Natasha Hemmings.

And later on our program, we catch up with comedian Phyllis Yvonne Stickney.

She's been a trailblazer on the comedy circuit and has a long list of acting credits as well. Now Stickney is back on stage at New York's Gotham Comedy Club.

Stickney discusses how she got into comedy and what to expect from her new show.

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7, WABC-TV in New York City.

