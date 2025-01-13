Here and Now 1/5/25: Preserving Black history and landmarks in New York City

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this edition of Here and Now, we discuss efforts to preserve Black history in New York City.
After a four-year campaign, a 19th century building in Greenwich Village connected to the abolitionist movement has been designated as a historical landmark.
This rare, surviving site was the home of Jacob Day, a prominent Black businessman and abolitionist.
Joining us to discuss this momentous recognition is Village Preservation Executive Director Andrew Berman and Historian-Author Eric K. Washington.
Also ahead, we'll introduce you to the author of a new book highlighting the free Black families that helped shaped Brooklyn.
Plus, hear more about Determined To Educate, an organization on a mission to change young lives.
We also catch up with the Boys & Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic, an organization that's been making a difference for over six decades in New Jersey.
And later, meet a pair of New Jersey sisters described as two of the most dynamic high school basketball players in the country.
