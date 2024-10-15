Hispanic Federation says Latinos could be deciding factor in swing states this presidential election

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You might say coffee runs through Carlos Santiago-Cano's veins.

"I've always had like an idea that it would be so nice to have our family's coffee in New York," Santiago-Cano said.

Santiago was born in Columbia but grew up in Queens.

He developed his coffee business in 2015, selling at farmers' markets before opening a storefront last year.

"We were able to go to school here, go to college, start a business, you know, living the American Dream," he said.

But, inflation has driven the cost of that dream to new heights.

"I've had to cut down on the amount of baristas I've got here," he said.

It's why Donald Trump has his vote this year.

"During President Trump's administration, there was a lot of statistics for all minorities, African-Americans, Latinos, Asians, where their income was going up," Santiago-Cano said.

"It's a loss for women's rights," said Kaliris Salas Ramirez, a Harris supporter.

Salas Ramirez says a vote for Trump puts a lot at stake.

"It's really important as somebody that at one point did have to terminate a pregnancy, I need somebody in office that will allow for women to have that choice," she said. "The other thing for me as a single mom who rents is conversations about homeownership are important."

Sixty percent of Latino voters cited inflation and cost of living as top issues this election according to a national poll by the Hispanic Federation.

A record 36.2 million Latinos are expected to be eligible to vote in this election.

Here's why the organization says it matters.

"73% of registered Latinos will definitely vote in the election. So, what that tells us is that we're ready to participate in the election. We're paying attention and we're going to be the deciding factor in a lot of the battleground states in the country," said Frederick Velez, Senior Director of Communications and Community Outreach, Hispanic Federation.

Still, it's an uphill battle with Latinos and other minorities disproportionately affected by voter restrictions including not having proper ID.

With the election weeks away, the federation is ramping up efforts.

"We're going to be knocking on doors, making phone calls, sending text messages," Velez said.

They're trying to make sure every eligible voter makes it to the polls.

