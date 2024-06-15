Police warning of uptick in cellphone thefts in Hoboken

Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'

Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'

Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'

Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'

There have been more than two dozen incidents so far this year.

Thieves patrol crowded bars and restaurants and strike when they have the opportunity.

Police are reminding people to not leave their phones unattended and to carry them in front pockets - not back pockets -- and not to keep cash, credit cards or a driver's license in your cellphone case.

READ MORE: New video of suspects linked to vandalism in NYC

Phil Taitt has the latest on a the string of acts of vandalism linked to the war in the Middle East.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.