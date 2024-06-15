Police warning of uptick in cellphone thefts in Hoboken

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in Hoboken are warning residents of an uptick in cellphone thefts that they are calling 'apple picking.'
There have been more than two dozen incidents so far this year.
Thieves patrol crowded bars and restaurants and strike when they have the opportunity.
Police are reminding people to not leave their phones unattended and to carry them in front pockets - not back pockets -- and not to keep cash, credit cards or a driver's license in your cellphone case.
