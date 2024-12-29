24/7 LiveNew York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
1 person hurt in early morning fire in Woodhaven

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Sunday, December 29, 2024 7:58PM
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- One person was seriously hurt in an early morning fire in Queens.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at the home at 86-05 91st Avenue in the Woodhaven section just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene as there were lithium-ion batteries present at the location.

FDNY was able to contain the blaze in a little under an hour.

