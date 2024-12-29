1 person hurt in early morning fire in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- One person was seriously hurt in an early morning fire in Queens.
Fire officials say the flames broke out at the home at 86-05 91st Avenue in the Woodhaven section just after 8 a.m. Sunday.
The victim was taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.
Hazmat crews were called to the scene as there were lithium-ion batteries present at the location.
FDNY was able to contain the blaze in a little under an hour.
