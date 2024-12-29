1 person hurt in early morning fire in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- One person was seriously hurt in an early morning fire in Queens.

Fire officials say the flames broke out at the home at 86-05 91st Avenue in the Woodhaven section just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

The victim was taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital. Their condition has not yet been disclosed.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene as there were lithium-ion batteries present at the location.

FDNY was able to contain the blaze in a little under an hour.

ALSO READ: Car stolen outside Queens laundromat with child still inside

Sonia Rincon has the details from South Richmond Hill.

----------

* More Queens news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.