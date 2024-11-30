How one firefighter's dying wish led to kidney match for another firefighter

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The FDNY is known for not only being there for people in trouble, but when one of their own is in need - they rally to a cause like few others. It is the kind of support for each other that gave a firefighter in need of a kidney a second chance at life.

At Ladder 112 in Bushwick on Friday, there was a big hug filled with thanks.

Retired FDNY Lieutenant Kevin Williams met the children of another firefighter, who helped change the course of his life.

"I was just Stage 5. And I was figuring that I wasn't going to be around much longer. So this changed everything," Williams said.

Williams was in kidney failure and needed a kidney.

Around the same time, this May, retired firefighter, Thomas Hoey was dying and wanted to make sure his organs went to a firefighter in need. That is when Kristina Moon stepped in. Moon started the Billy Moon Foundation after her late firefighter husband donated his organs to save five people.

Hoey decided to make Williams his designated recipient. The kidney, however, was not a match - but then something extraordinary happened.

"My Phone rings. It's the hospital. 'Get in here, we have a kidney for you.' And I was like 'I was just told it's not a match. And they said 'no, we have another kidney, get in here,'" Williams said.

He got a kidney two days later. He says there was no pain - but there was lots of joy, knowing he has a lot more living to do. It is all thanks in part to his brothers at the FDNY - and Hoey's organs ended up going to three separate people.

"Him being able to save somebody even in his death is just exactly what he did during the time he was alive, so it's just amazing to actually see it continue. And he's not even here and he's touching so many people's lives. It's awesome," said his daughter, Lauren Hoey.

It is exactly how Moon feels about her late husband.

"We call Billy our forever hero because he was our hero and now he is a hero to other people as well," she said.

Williams says he is very thankful.

"Had a lot to be thankful for this year. More than usual," he adds.

