How will congestion pricing work? MTA's informational webinars begin Wednesday

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The first of the MTA's congestion pricing webinars will begin on Wednesday.

The hour-long online presentations will explain the Congestion Pricing Relief Zone, as well as how the program benefits the region, discounts and exemptions and what people need to know before tolling begins on January 5.

The second half of the webinars will be Q &A sessions.

There will be one public webinar with a focus on the Individual Disability Exemption Plan (IDEP) and another on the Low-Income Discount Plan (LIDP).

Register for the webinars here.

